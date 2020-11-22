Greg Schoepfle passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 after a brief period of declining health. Devoted husband of Judie Jieh Hua de Winter for 34 years, wonderful stepfather to Thomas de Winter of Denver, CO, and Alex de Winter of Boston, MA, and beloved Gung Gung to four grandchildren. His sister Gwen Kreek of Akron, Ohio predeceased him. Greg's greatest interests were classical music, opera, and travel. Greg was born in Ohio and remained a Midwesterner at heart despite living in Washington DC for 45 years. He was an Eagle scout and Ph.D. economist who worked for the US Department of Labor for 42 years, retiring as Director of the Office of Trade and Labor Affairs in 2017. Greg will be remembered as a gentle and generous soul and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Private services will take place at a later date.