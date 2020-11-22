1/1
GREG SCHOEPFLE
Greg Schoepfle  
Greg Schoepfle passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 after a brief period of declining health.  Devoted husband of Judie Jieh Hua de Winter for 34 years, wonderful stepfather to Thomas de Winter of Denver, CO, and Alex de Winter of Boston, MA, and beloved Gung Gung to four grandchildren. His sister Gwen Kreek of Akron, Ohio predeceased him.  Greg's greatest interests were classical music, opera, and travel. Greg was born in Ohio and remained a Midwesterner at heart despite living in Washington DC for 45 years. He was an Eagle scout and Ph.D. economist who worked for the US Department of Labor for 42 years, retiring as Director of the Office of Trade and Labor Affairs in 2017. Greg will be remembered as a gentle and generous soul and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Private services will take place at a later date.   


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
