Of New Castle, PA passed away August 22, 2019 at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Passavant Hospital. Gregory, born December 1, 1949 in Chicago, IL, was the son of the late Jacob and Eleanor Eichberger Alheid. He attended St Benedict's High School, and earned an associate degree in Electronics Engineering. He worked 45 years as a systems engineer, first for Cray Research and later as a systems administrator for University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. In retirement he enjoyed classical music, working with personal computers, pursuing the culinary arts, and playing Pinochle with fellow seniors. Greg had interests in art, and held season's tickets to the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. He enjoyed exploring his local environs; once he drove to Alaska. He was a quiet and generous man whose intellectual interests cultivated a keen sense of humor. He was held in honor and beloved by family and friends. Gregory is survived by a brother, George F. Alheid (Inge) of Holland, MI.; two sisters, Barbara A. Hairston (James) of Upper Marlboro, MD. and Adele M. Marx (Carl) of Marengo, IL; and sisters-in-law, Diana Alheid (Robert) of South Beloit, WI, and Joyce Carlin of New Castle, PA, and mother-in-law, Amelia Isaac of New Castle, PA. In addition to parents and spouse, Janice Carlin, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert J. Alheid. A Memorial Mass for Greg will be held on October 12th 10 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Crystal lake, IL, with interment of ashes on a separate date at St Joseph's Cemetery, River Grove, IL. A local Mass will be offered on October 9th at 5:30 p.m. at St Ignatius Chapel (Holy Trinity Church) at 3513 "N' Street, In lieu of flowers, send donations to the Diabetes Action Research and Education Center, Bethesda, MD or to the Renova Music Festival, New Castle, PA, A scholarship enabling a young musician to participate in the Renova summer camp will be named in Greg's honor.

