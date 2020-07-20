Gregory Cohen

Gregory Matthew Cohen, 30, beloved husband, son, brother, dog dad, coach, and friend passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. Greg fought courageously against osteosarcoma since he was diagnosed in the fall of 2016. Greg leaves behind his beloved wife, Jennie; his parents, Kathy and Jeff; brother, Jonathan; in-laws, Mindy and David Baroff; brothers-in-law Richard and Ryan (Jenn); grandmothers Sylvia Cohen and Magda Davis; andextended family and friends.Greg was born August 12, 1989 in Montgomery County, MD, and grew into an ardent sports fan, especially rooting for the Capitals and Red Sox. He graduated from Wootton High School, where he captained the ice hockey team, and later returned as an assistant coach, helping to lead Wootton to a state championship. Greg earned a Bachelor of Arts degree at Penn State University, and a Masters in Sports Management at Georgetown University. He worked for Patch, WUSA9, and Tegna, Inc., specializing in digital content marketing. Greg was adored not only by his family, but also by his many friends and coworkers. He had a way of making people feel comfortable and truly bringing out the best in everyone. His sense of humor, huge heart, and infectious smile---especially in the face of adversity---inspired all who knew him. Greg's love for his family and dog, Lennie, inspired him to continue to fight the cancer, even though the odds were against him. Donations in Greg's memory can be made to: Penn State University THON, The Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center at Jefferson Health, or The Sarcoma Foundation of America. A celebration to honor Greg's life will be held at a later date. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.