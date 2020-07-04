1/1
GREGORY DONLEY
1948 - 2020
Gregory John Donley (Age 71)  
Of Ashburn, Virginia passed from this life in the arms of his beloved wife on June 21, 2020 after battling ALS. Gregg was born in Wheeling, West Virginia to the late Howard Emory and Gabrielle McLeod Donley. Gregg is survived by his wife of 28 years, Julie (Weed) Donley; son Gregory Ryan (Julia) Donley; daughter Sara Elizabeth (Adam) Robinson; and many countless friends who loved and thought the world of him. Gregg and Julie had six grandchildren who loved him very much, Stephen Caeden and Gabriela Ryan Donley, Lily, Henry, Benjamin and Samuel Robinson. Gregg was as a great leader, a loyal and honest man who cared for and wanted to help everyone he met. A "Celebration of Life" get together with friends and family will be announced in the future. Plans are in motion for some of his ashes to be launched into space, so he can dance amongst the stars for eternity. In the meantime, please go to Gregg's online obituary on Colonial Funeral Home's website, www.colonialfuneralhome.com, for further information for donations and flowers, and to sign the guest book.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Funeral Home Of Leesburg - Leesburg
201 Edwards Ferry Road NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
(703) 777-1414
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 3, 2020
Gregg was a great business battle buddy and friend for many years. My thoughts and prayers are with him, Julie and the entire family. May he rest in peace.
General Peter J. Schoomaker, USA (Ret.)
Coworker
July 3, 2020
In the short time I had the pleasure of working with Gregg I learned so much and grew so much in business and understanding needs versus wants. He has made a lasting impression in my life both personally and in business. Thank you for the lessons I am eternally thankful.
Don Englehardt
Coworker
July 3, 2020
Spending the last few days with you is one of the greatest things that has ever happened to me. Mr Donely your dearly missed i remember you asking me to read the daily devotions to you And that how could you know God loves you. That was very important i got a chance to make you believe the reality of Gods love. Rest in peace.
Hellen Nuwagaba
Friend
July 3, 2020
I worked with Gregg for two years, and it was one of the most exciting and meaningful periods in my business career. Gregg brought to our organization every attribute we needed: energy, enthusiasm, vision, humor, and a commitment to making everyone feel empowered and important. He broke down barriers and gave everyone who worked for him the support and encouragement to reach beyond themselves. He was a great leader and, just as important, he became a great friend and mentor. Under his leadership, we not only did big things, but also had great fun and a sense of pride. I miss him.
Steve Ockenden
Coworker
July 3, 2020
I had the fortune to work with Gregg, a great and honest man who will be sorely missed. There are only a few bright stars like him.
Will Fork
July 2, 2020
A Light for your journey.
Rock Reiser
Friend
July 1, 2020
Gregg was an incredibly special man. He cherished and cared for one of my best friends, his wife Julie, in the most tender and loving way. He always had time to give advice or work through any problem, personal or professional. I will always remember his smile and great sense of humor, even through his pain during the past few months. I learned something new or had something interesting to contemplate with every cup of coffee (or glass of wine) we shared. Gregg loved my children and never hesitated to share his wisdom with them, lend them a hand, or give them a hug. He was a faithful friend to my husband. Rest In Peace my sweet friend. Your sneaky smile and generous spirit will remain in my heart always. Touch the stars for me!
Sue Ellen Federovitch
Friend
June 28, 2020

Gregg was a loyal and honest man. He cared for everyone he met. His last days no one should have had to endure, and at last, he is at peace in a tumultuous time. It is fitting that he should pass as a new world begins.
God Bless our friend and his family,
Rock Reiser
Friend
