GREGORY E. FRAZIER
On Wednesday, January 1 , 2020, Gregory E. Frazier of Largo, MD was called to rest. He leaves to cherish his memory one sister, Judith B. Frazier-Thompson (Eugene) and one brother, Jerome M. Brocks (Constance). Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Ebenezer AME Church, 7707 Allentown Rd., Ft. Washington, MD from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Harmony Memorial Cemetery, Hyattsville, MD In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Bowie State University Alumni Gospel Choir Chapter, B.S.U. Alumni Gospel Choir Chapter 14000 Jericho Park Rd., Bowie, MD 20715. Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Services.