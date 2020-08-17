1/
GREGORY "Greg" GALLAS D.D.S
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GREGORY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Dr. GREGORY PETER GALLAS "Greg"  
Dr. Gregory Peter Gallas "Greg", 72, of Silver Spring, MD, passed away August 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Peter Gregory Gallas of Fairfax, VA. He is survived by his mother, Eleanor B. Gallas of Silver Spring, MD; one brother, Thomas M. Gallas of Laurel, MD; two sisters, Elizabeth L. MacKillop of Shoreline, WA, and Patricia A. McBarron of Falls Church, VA; three nephews, Nicholas Gallas of New York, NY, Casey Gallas of Raleigh, NC, and Austin Gallas of Laurel, MD. Greg attended St. Louis University High School in Missouri. He began college at Southern Illinois University and moved to Maryland with his family and completed college, earning a Bachelor of Science from the University of Maryland, College Park. Gregory went on to earn a degree in Doctor of Dental Surgery from Georgetown University in Washington, DC. Upon graduation, Greg worked at various dental offices and then opened his own practice in Columbia, Maryland. Greg was a sports enthusiast and loved playing and watching basketball, football and baseball. Greg also loved all things science, which included NASA space explorations. In his free time Greg enjoyed piloting Cesna aircraft from the College Park, MD Airport. Everyone agrees that he was a kind and caring person. Following a Mass at Our Lady of Grace Church in Silver Spring, MD., a private graveside ceremony for family will be held at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Spring on August 18, 2020. Memorial Donations may be made to Meals on Wheels Montgomery County, through the following link: https://secure.givelively.org/donate/montgomery-county-committee-on-aging-inc .www.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com  


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved