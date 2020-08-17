Dr. GREGORY PETER GALLAS "Greg"
Dr. Gregory Peter Gallas "Greg", 72, of Silver Spring, MD, passed away August 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Peter Gregory Gallas of Fairfax, VA. He is survived by his mother, Eleanor B. Gallas of Silver Spring, MD; one brother, Thomas M. Gallas of Laurel, MD; two sisters, Elizabeth L. MacKillop of Shoreline, WA, and Patricia A. McBarron of Falls Church, VA; three nephews, Nicholas Gallas of New York, NY, Casey Gallas of Raleigh, NC, and Austin Gallas of Laurel, MD. Greg attended St. Louis University High School in Missouri. He began college at Southern Illinois University and moved to Maryland with his family and completed college, earning a Bachelor of Science from the University of Maryland, College Park. Gregory went on to earn a degree in Doctor of Dental Surgery from Georgetown University in Washington, DC. Upon graduation, Greg worked at various dental offices and then opened his own practice in Columbia, Maryland. Greg was a sports enthusiast and loved playing and watching basketball, football and baseball. Greg also loved all things science, which included NASA space explorations. In his free time Greg enjoyed piloting Cesna aircraft from the College Park, MD Airport. Everyone agrees that he was a kind and caring person. Following a Mass at Our Lady of Grace Church in Silver Spring, MD., a private graveside ceremony for family will be held at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Spring on August 18, 2020. Memorial Donations may be made to Meals on Wheels Montgomery County, through the following link: https://secure.givelively.org/donate/montgomery-county-committee-on-aging-inc
