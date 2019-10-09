gregory NATHANIEL GREENE
Peacefully departed this life on Monday, September 30, 2019. He is survived by his three daughters, Mya, Niani and Eva. His parents Everett, Sr. and Marie Greene; Cherice and Everett Jr. and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at Pope Funeral Home, 5538 Marlboro Pike Forestville, MD. On Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. Mr. Greene will lie in state at St Joseph's Catholic Church, 2020 St. Josephs Dr. Upper Marlboro, MD. On Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 10 a.m. until services 11 a.m. Interment at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.