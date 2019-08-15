Gregory pICKERAL "Greg"
and
Vickie Pickeral
On Friday, August 2, 2019 of Pomfret, MD. Beloved parents of Erica N. Hughes and Brittany A. Rutledge (Aaron); doting grandparents of Ryan, Gabriella, Aaron Jr. and Zoey. Also surviving are mothers, Mary "Evelyn" Pickeral and Irene Proctor. Greg is survived by his siblings, Cornelius (Linda) and Daniel Pickeral (Jai). Vickie is survived by her siblings, Angela Lee (Wayne) and Andre Proctor (Claudine). Vickie and Greg spread their love to a host of nieces and nephews other relatives and friends. Visitation 11 a.m.; Mass 12 p.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 201 St. Mary's Avenue, LaPlata, MD 20646. Inurnment, St. Catherines Catholic Church Cemetery, McConchie, MD.