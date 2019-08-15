The Washington Post

Gregory "Greg" and Vickie Pickeral (1965 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "I am so very sorry for your loss. With my deepest sympathy..."
    - Kathleen Kinsley
  • "Two truly wonderful people who will be sorely missed"
    - Jim Hicks
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time."
    - Thornton Funeral Home
Service Information
Thornton Funeral Home, P.A.
3439 Livingston Road
Indian Head, MD
20640
(301)-375-7855
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Gregory pICKERAL "Greg"
and
Vickie Pickeral

On Friday, August 2, 2019 of Pomfret, MD. Beloved parents of Erica N. Hughes and Brittany A. Rutledge (Aaron); doting grandparents of Ryan, Gabriella, Aaron Jr. and Zoey. Also surviving are mothers, Mary "Evelyn" Pickeral and Irene Proctor. Greg is survived by his siblings, Cornelius (Linda) and Daniel Pickeral (Jai). Vickie is survived by her siblings, Angela Lee (Wayne) and Andre Proctor (Claudine). Vickie and Greg spread their love to a host of nieces and nephews other relatives and friends. Visitation 11 a.m.; Mass 12 p.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 201 St. Mary's Avenue, LaPlata, MD 20646. Inurnment, St. Catherines Catholic Church Cemetery, McConchie, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details