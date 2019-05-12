

Gregory Gene Guernsey

(Age 64)



Of Dumfries Virginia, passed away on May 6, 2019.

Greg is survived by his wife, Lorene, son, Phil (Megan) Guernsey, son, Nicholas, and granddaughters, Brielle and Hayden; sister, Sonia (Gayle) Miller, niece, Kylie and nephew, Shawn; sister-in-law, Kristine (Dion) King, nephews, Darryl and Kyle, niece, Kerri (Eric) Love; sister-in-law, Eileen (Herrick) Johnson, nephew, Matthew; sister-in-law, Carla (Dennis) Santi. He was preceded in death by his father and mother.

Visitation will be held at Miller Funeral Home in Woodbridge, Virginia on May 13, 2019 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. A funeral in celebration of his life will be held on May 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Triangle, Virginia. Interment will be at Quantico National Cemetery in Triangle, Virginia at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations to Compassionate Artists, a wonderful charity that we support, would be much appreciated.

http://compassionateartists.org