GREGORY GUERNSEY (1954 - 2019)
Service Information
Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
3200 Golansky Blvd.
Woodbridge, VA
22192
(703)-878-2273
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
3200 Golansky Blvd.
Woodbridge, VA 22192
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
Triangle, DC
Notice
Gregory Gene Guernsey  
(Age 64)  

Of Dumfries Virginia, passed away on May 6, 2019.
 
Greg is survived by his wife, Lorene, son, Phil (Megan) Guernsey, son, Nicholas, and granddaughters, Brielle and Hayden; sister, Sonia (Gayle) Miller, niece, Kylie and nephew, Shawn; sister-in-law, Kristine (Dion) King, nephews, Darryl and Kyle, niece, Kerri (Eric) Love; sister-in-law, Eileen (Herrick) Johnson, nephew, Matthew; sister-in-law, Carla (Dennis) Santi. He was preceded in death by his father and mother.
 
Visitation will be held at Miller Funeral Home in Woodbridge, Virginia on May 13, 2019 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. A funeral in celebration of his life will be held on May 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Triangle, Virginia. Interment will be at Quantico National Cemetery in Triangle, Virginia at a later date.
 
In lieu of flowers donations to Compassionate Artists, a wonderful charity that we support, would be much appreciated.
http://compassionateartists.org
Published in The Washington Post on May 12, 2019
