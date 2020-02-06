

GREGORY ANTHONY HELLER



On Sunday, February 2, 2020, Gregory Anthony Heller, loving husband, father of seven children and grandfather of 13 passed away at age 77. Greg was born on June 1, 1942 in Washington, DC. He spent his childhood in and around his father's bakery, Heller's Bakery, in Mt. Pleasant. He graduated from: Gonzaga College High School, Georgetown University and American University in Washington, DC. Greg met the love of his life, Cecilia Jakub, on a blind date. Greg and Cecilia married on December 30, 1967 in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

This date was the beginning of 52 years of marriage, honorable service to his country in the United States Army Reserves and moves to homes around the Washington, DC area as his family grew. Greg had a long career with the United States Patent Office through his retirement. He took his family on regular trips to the beach, modelled a strong faith, enrolled his children in Catholic Schools, band, multiple sports and activities. He enjoyed lunch with his co-workers, attending the "Baker's" Picnic on the Chesapeake Bay, visits to New Jersey and many family reunions and events.

Greg was preceded in death by his parents, Ludwig and Elizabeth Heller, and his beloved brother Richard (Dicky).

Greg was proud of his seven children. His daughter Jean and husband Rick Santiago, of Baltimore, MD; daughter Claire and husband Barry Hargreaves of Potomac Falls, VA; son Gregory of Fairfax, VA; daughter Laura and husband Stephen Phillips of Midlothian, VA; son Matthew and wife Mary Beth of Springfield, VA; son Timothy and wife Jessica Yeo of Arlington, VA; and daughter Sheila and husband Patrick Powell of Falls Church, VA. Greg will be fondly remembered by his 13 grandchildren, Jack, Pitcher, Nicholas, Nate, Luke, Macie, Grady, Noah, Daniel, Beckett, Sean, Lorelei and Zachary.

Greg is also survived by his sister Elizabeth Sweet and brothers Herbert and Gerald Heller; dear cousins, godchildren, nieces and nephews.

Viewings will be held on Thursday, February 6 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA 22032.

A Catholic funeral mass in memory of Greg will be held on Friday, February 7, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary of Sorrows Catholic Church, 5222 Sideburn Road, Fairfax, VA 22032.