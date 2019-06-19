GREGORY BRECK HOLLAND
On June 15, 2019, peacefully surrounded by family. Loving son of Lieutenant Colonel Joseph Bernard Holland and Gloria Holland; brother of Joseph K. Holland, Jarrett Holland, and Tara Holland. He is also survived by many relatives and friends. Mr. Holland may be viewed at Second Baptist Church, 6626 Costner Drive, Falls Church, VA 22042 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. On Thursday, June 20, 2019. Interment Lincoln Cemetery, Columbia, South Carolina. Services by Chinn- Baker Funeral Service.