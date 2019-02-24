Deacon GREGORY A. HUDSON
Following a brief illness, on February 16, 2019, Deacon Gregory A. Hudson went home to be with the Lord. He is survived by his wife Charlotte Brookins-Hudson; his father Cornwallis (Jewel) Hudson; his son Isaac Gregory Hudson; his stepdaughter Maya Wofford; his brother Shedrick (Monique) Hudson; a host of nieces and nephews; cousins; granddaughter Alyssa Wofford; grandson Julius Bullock; in-laws, and many friends. Mr. Hudson will lie in state at Metropolitan Baptist Church, 1200 Mercantile Lane, Largo, MD on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, Visitation 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.; Phi Beta Sigma Omega Service 10:30 a.m.; Service 11 a.m. Interment Washington National Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.jbjenkinsfuneralhome.com