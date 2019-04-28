GREGORY GROVER JACKSON
"Grobo"
Entered eternal rest on Friday, April 19,2019. Beloved husband of the late Patricia T. Jackson. He is survived by his three chidlren, Alycia Booth (Byron), Towana Jackson and Gregory Jackson, Jr.; six sisters, Cynthia Richardson, Brenda Glenn (Ed), Barbara Jackson, Karyn Richardson, Sharyn Black and Michelle Shelton (Craig); grandson, Byron Booth, Jr.; sister-in-law, Adelia Smith
; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 1, 10 a.m. until funeral service 11 a.m. at Beulah Baptist Church, 5820 Dix St., NE. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Funeral services provided by John T. Rhines Funeral Home.