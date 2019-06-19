

GREGORY MICHAEL KRISTOF



Gregory Michael Kristof was born in Washington, DC in 1946. He graduated from Western High School in 1964 and enlisted in the Navy, serving until 1970. Greg moved to Idaho in 1972 to attend college, graduating with a degree in Business Administration from the University of Idaho. He went on to become a business manager for very large construction jobs around the world. He retired in Sweetwater, Idaho along the fishing creek of his dreams. Greg passed away on June 4, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Terry Kristof, as well as his brother, sister, bonus sons, their spouses, eight grandchildren, two nieces and one nephew. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Mountain View Funeral Home, Lewiston, Idaho. If you would like to remember Greg in a way that mattered deeply to him, please consider a donation to Idaho Veterans Assistance League Board North, 821 21st Avenue, Lewiston, Idaho 83540.