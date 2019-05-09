The Washington Post

GREGORY LEAPER

GREGORY MARK LEAPER  

Entered into eternal rest on April 28, 2019 at the Pruitt Heath & Rehabilitation Center in New Bern, NC. He is survived by his loving mother, Rev. Virginia R. McCrae; devoted father, Deacon Lonnie McCrae; a very kind sister, Teresa Holt; his dynamic brother, Anthony Platt; sister-in-law, Arora: four nephews, four nieces; two aunts; a close friend, Barry; a host of other relatives and friends. On Friday, May 10, 2019, friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. at Isle of Patmos Baptist Church, 1201 Rhode Island Avenue, NE, Washington, DC 20018. Entombment: Ft. Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD
 
 

Published in The Washington Post on May 9, 2019
