Or Copy this URL to Share

Share GREGORY's life story with friends and family

Share GREGORY's life story with friends and family



Gregory Alan Livingston, Sr.

Of Alexandria, VA departed this life on September 24, 2020, at the age of 72. A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Reese Funeral Professionals Chapel, 311 N. Patrick Street, Alexandria, VA; Visitation at 11 a.m. and service at 12 noon.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store