The Washington Post

GREGORY MAZANEC

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GREGORY MAZANEC.
Service Information
Joseph Gawler's Sons, LLC
5130 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC
20016
(202)-966-6400
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint Agnes Catholic Church
1910 N. Randolph St
Arlington, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Gregory John Mazanec (Age 34)  

On July 18, 2019, in Washington, DC. Husband of Elaine Kouroupas Mazanec; father of George Mazanec. He is survived by his parents, Dr. Polly Mazanec and Dr. Daniel Mazanec (Charleston, SC); and his three siblings and their spouses: Daniel Mazanec and Daniella Rezai (Miami, FL); Brian and Abby Mazanec (Fairfax, VA) and Sarah (Mazanec) Verga and Jared Verga (Suffolk, VA).
 
Greg was a partner at the venture capital firm QED Investors, where he used his extraordinary talents and infectious enthusiasm to help early stage companies grow and thrive. Greg graduated from Vanderbilt University and managed the sales team at LivingSocial before joining QED. Greg loved WWII history, mentoring, and reading to his son. He lived every day full speed ahead and didn't miss a thing. He will be missed terribly.
 
A memorial mass for Greg will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Saint Agnes Catholic Church, 1910 N. Randolph St., Arlington, VA. A reception will follow at The Cosmos Club, 2121 Massachusetts Ave., Washington, DC, at 12:30 p.m. in the Powell Room.
 
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in Greg's honor to Ashley Treatment, 800 Tydings Lane, Havre de Grace, MD 21078 or online at https://www.ashleytreatment.org/donate/tribute-and-memorial/
 
 
 

logo
Published in The Washington Post on July 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Washington, DC   (202) 966-6400
funeral home direction icon