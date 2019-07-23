

Gregory John Mazanec (Age 34)



On July 18, 2019, in Washington, DC. Husband of Elaine Kouroupas Mazanec; father of George Mazanec. He is survived by his parents, Dr. Polly Mazanec and Dr. Daniel Mazanec (Charleston, SC); and his three siblings and their spouses: Daniel Mazanec and Daniella Rezai (Miami, FL); Brian and Abby Mazanec (Fairfax, VA) and Sarah (Mazanec) Verga and Jared Verga (Suffolk, VA).

Greg was a partner at the venture capital firm QED Investors, where he used his extraordinary talents and infectious enthusiasm to help early stage companies grow and thrive. Greg graduated from Vanderbilt University and managed the sales team at LivingSocial before joining QED. Greg loved WWII history, mentoring, and reading to his son. He lived every day full speed ahead and didn't miss a thing. He will be missed terribly.

A memorial mass for Greg will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Saint Agnes Catholic Church, 1910 N. Randolph St., Arlington, VA. A reception will follow at The Cosmos Club, 2121 Massachusetts Ave., Washington, DC, at 12:30 p.m. in the Powell Room.