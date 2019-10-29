Gregory Mark McKissick (Age 62)
Passed away suddenly on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Gregory is survived by his wife, Denise Irene McKissick, two children, Gregory M. McKissick Jr. and Pershia C. McKissick; six siblings, Benita May, Nora, Bakri, Marlene, Allyson and Robert (Wah) McKissick; two stepsons; three granddaughters, in-laws, a host of relatives, friends and A Fellowship of Love and Hope. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Church, 8908 Old Branch Avenue, Clinton, Maryland from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.