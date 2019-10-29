The Washington Post

Gregory McKissick

Guest Book
  • "My heart goes out to his family, such a gentle soul and..."
    - Donna Dargan
  • - Deborah Perry White
Service Information
Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
6500 Allentown Road
Camp Springs, MD
20748
(301)-449-0400
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
8908 Old Branch Avenue
Clinton, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
8908 Old Branch Avenue
Clinton, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Gregory Mark McKissick (Age 62)  

Passed away suddenly on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Gregory is survived by his wife, Denise Irene McKissick, two children, Gregory M. McKissick Jr. and Pershia C. McKissick; six siblings, Benita May, Nora, Bakri, Marlene, Allyson and Robert (Wah) McKissick; two stepsons; three granddaughters, in-laws, a host of relatives, friends and A Fellowship of Love and Hope. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Church, 8908 Old Branch Avenue, Clinton, Maryland from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.