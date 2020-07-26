1/1
GREGORY McLERRAN
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GREGORY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gregory Lee McLerran  
Formerly of McLean, VA, and Alexandria, VA, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, TX, from COVID-19. He was 85. Mr. McLerran, "Greg," was born on August 13, 1934, the only child of Dorothy and Chester "Check" McLerran, in Brady, TX. Raised on a West Texas ranch near San Angelo, he graduated from Eola High School in 1951 and from Texas A&M in 1955 with a degree in Forestry. After serving in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957 as a Tank Unit Commander in Germany, Mr. McLerran received a business degree from the University of Texas in Austin in 1959. In 1961, he joined the U.S. Department of State's Diplomatic Courier Service and was posted in Panama and in Frankfurt, Germany.In Frankfurt, Mr. McLerran met Bï¿½ï¿½rbel (Barbara) Blum and they married in her hometown of Kronberg in 1966. He joined the U.S. Foreign Service and was posted at the U.S. embassies in Libya, Madagascar, Curacao, Barbados, Algeria, Bulgaria, and Mauritania. The couple had two children and, after many years overseas, the family moved to the Washington, DC, area, where Mr. McLerran worked at the State Department until his retirement. In 2015, he moved to Houston.In his service to his country and to the global community, Mr. McLerran applied his gifts of diplomacy, kindness, and humility. He was passionate about many issues and gave generously to cancer and Alzheimer's research, animal welfare, international health and his alma mater, Texas A&M. Mr. McLerran lived a full life and was especially grateful for and loyal to his friends and family.Mr. McLerran is survived by his daughter, Dominique (Geoffrey Feldesman) and grandsons, Max and Griffin of Breckenridge, CO; and his son, Tristan (Susan) of Houston. He is preceded in death by his wife and parents.The family will gather for an inurnment at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia at a later date.Please visit Mr. McLerran's online memorial tribute page at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort may be shared electronically with his family.   


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
7137893005
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved