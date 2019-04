Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GREGORY NUCCI. View Sign



Gregory B. Nucci

Of Alexandria, Virginia died unexpectedly on March 25, 2019. Born March 31, 1955, Greg grew up in Huntington, NY and Northridge, CA. He graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1977, and Georgetown Law School in 1980. He practiced both corporate and real estate law in the Washington DC area. Greg was a treasured father, a compassionate brother, an adored uncle, a dedicated friend, and an admired business associate. He was known for his wisdom and sharp humor, his generosity in everything he did, his infectious smile and laugh, and that shrug of the shoulders that let you know that he really had put one over on you. The light that he brought to those he knew will be in our hearts and cherished forever. Greg is survived by his son Matthew Nucci; sisters Carol Tyson, Helen Connelly, and Mary Nucci; nine nieces and nephews; and 12 grandnieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brother Louis Nucci, and parents Louis and Dorothy Nucci. A viewing will be Friday, April 5 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Demaine Funeral Home, 520 S. Washington Street, Alexandria, VA. A funeral mass will be on Saturday, April 6 at 12 Noon at the Queen of Apostles Catholic Church, 4329 Sano Street, Alexandria, VA. Immediately following the funeral, Greg will be buried next to his father and mother at Fairfax Memorial Park, 9900 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Dorothy Lindsey Nucci Memorial Scholarship in memory of Gregory Nucci. This scholarship was created in 1993 by Greg's father to support undergraduate students in need. Donations can be made online at giving.nd.edu , or by mail to University of Notre Dame, Department of Development, 1100 Grace Hall, Notre Dame, IN 46556.

