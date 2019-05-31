

Gregory Gordon Prentice



On Tuesday, May 28, 2019, Gregory Gordon Prentice, 66, of New Windsor, son of Carolyn J. Harris Prentice and the late Vern Chalmers Prentice, loving husband of Norma J. Prentice, father of Courtney (Bruce) Bassler, Lauren (Elmer) Medina and Scott (Mike Rivers) Gallagher; grandfather of Grace and Colton D'Anthony, brother of Keith Prentice.

A Celebration of Life service for Gregory will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 5 p.m. at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 16457 Frederick Road, Mt. Airy, MD 21771. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the , P.O. Box 5216, Glen Allen, VA 23058-5216.

