

Gregory Arnold Ramsey

1948-2019



Died at home under hospice care on September 13, 2019. Born in Worcester, MA, November 30, 1948, to Boyd W. and Irene (Matson) Ramsey, who both worked for Norton Company. He was educated in West Boylston public schools and graduated from Framingham State University, with a B.S degree in Education 1973. He moved to Washington in 1976.

He is survived by his loving husband, James R. Gasser, after 41 years together and 18 years of marriage. He is also survived by his older brother, Douglas N. Ramsey and his wife, Karen C. (Borrelli); as well as his younger sister, Holly E. and her husband, Nils Ebbeson; along with three nephews and a niece and eight great nephews and nieces. He always enjoyed being with his family.

He was a employed by U.S Department of Agriculture for 30 years and his last position was with the Animal Plant Health Inspection Service as a facilities manager for several regulatory agencies, until his retirement in November of 2018. He underwent his last round of chemo to fight gallbladder cancer, a battle he had been waging since 2016.

Gregory was a consummate decorator and planner. He directed the decoration of their 1912 townhouse by stenciling every room with period stencils that highlighted their collection of American Empire furnishings. He loved to entertain at long dinners for family and friends that were up to 12 courses. He also was a gifted craft person, needle pointer, knitter, and sewed most of the curtains in their townhouse.

He and his husband traveled extensively in the U.S., Europe, Central and South American. Recently, he even cruised on the Queen Elizabeth through the Baltic and was in St. Petersburg for two days which include touring the Hermitage. Always implicatively dressed he was a standout in any crowd at 6'5" tall.

A memorial service will be held in his memory at St. Paul's K Street on October 19, 2019, at 12 p.m. Donations in Gregg's name should be made to the , Gregory A. Ramsey Gallbladder Cancer Research Program, checks should be send to P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123, for gallbladder research in the memo line.

His ashes will be interred in Living Reefs off the coast of Florida at a later date.