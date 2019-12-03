The Washington Post

GREGORY SHARP

Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
View Map
Notice
GREGORY JENSON SHARP

Departed this life on November 17, 2019. He is survived by his daughter Nashea Ellis, sons Gregory Jenson Sharp Jr. and Greg Jenson Sharp, sisters Elizabeth C. Sharp-Hamlet, Florence L. Sharp and Tamara D. Sharp, brothers William A. Sharp and Sean Sharp, nieces Bianca Deihl, Shawnte' Hamlet and Ebony Makel, nephew Karl Keith Sharp, Jr.; Sister-in-law, Mary Sharp and Dalvis Sharp; Brother-in-law, Larry Hamlet and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Road, NE. Interment National Harmony Memorial Park.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 3, 2019
