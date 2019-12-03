GREGORY JENSON SHARP
Departed this life on November 17, 2019. He is survived by his daughter Nashea Ellis, sons Gregory Jenson Sharp Jr. and Greg Jenson Sharp, sisters Elizabeth C. Sharp-Hamlet, Florence L. Sharp and Tamara D. Sharp, brothers William A. Sharp and Sean Sharp, nieces Bianca Deihl, Shawnte' Hamlet and Ebony Makel, nephew Karl Keith Sharp, Jr.; Sister-in-law, Mary Sharp and Dalvis Sharp; Brother-in-law, Larry Hamlet and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Road, NE. Interment National Harmony Memorial Park.