Gregory Short
Gregory Dean Short, 63, of Woodbridge, VA died at Prince William Hospital on February 8, 2019. Greg is survived by his wife of 39 years, Alison Short; his son, Thomas Short; two sisters, Judy Brown and her husband Fred, Wilma Mullins and her husband Cohen; two brothers, Ron Short and his wife Nadine, Benny Short and his wife So. Family and friends will be received at Holy Family Catholic Church, 14160 Ferndale Road, Woodbridge, VA 22193 on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11:30 a.m. To view complete obituary and also leave condolences and sign online registry please visit