Gregory Don Smith "Greg" (Age 62)

Of Capital Heights, MD and Washington, DC, passed suddenly on May 22, 2020 at Sibley Memorial Hospital. He is survived by his parents, Zed Roger and Jannie (Johnson) Smith, and sister Bridgette Smith of Capital Heights, MD and brother, Zed Anthony Smith, Baltimore, MD. Funeral services were private.



