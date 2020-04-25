The Washington Post

GREGORY SPENCER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GREGORY SPENCER.
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

GREGORY ROBERT PENCER  

On Thursday, March 26, 2020, Gregory Robert Spencer passed away at the age of 63. Greg was born on October 10,1956 in Detroit, MI to John and Nancy. Greg served in the Army for 24 years (1973-1997) stationed all over the US and Korea. While stationed in Korea he met and married Yong Yi. Together they raised two sons.
Greg was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy, and wife, Yong. He is survived by his sons, Steven and Scott, daughter-in-law, Julie, grandchildren, Evan and Mila, father, John, and siblings, Susan, Kellie and Mike. Funeral services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery on September 24, 2020. For funeral information please visit www.mountcastle.net In lieu of flowers, donations to his memory may be sent to https://fisherhouse.org/ .
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 25, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.