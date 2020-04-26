GREGORY ROBERT SPENCER
On Thursday, March 26, 2020, Gregory Robert Spencer passed away at the age of 63. Greg was born on October 10,1956 in Detroit, MI to John and Nancy. Greg served in the Army for 24 years (1973-1997) stationed all over the US and Korea. While stationed in Korea he met and married Yong Yi. Together they raised two sons.
Greg was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy, and wife, Yong. He is survived by his sons, Steven and Scott, daughter-in-law, Julie, grandchildren, Evan and Mila, father, John, and siblings, Susan, Kellie and Mike. Funeral services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery on September 24, 2020. For funeral information please visit www.mountcastle.net
In lieu of flowers, donations to his memory may be sent to https://fisherhouse.org/
