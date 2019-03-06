GREGORY WEIGLE

GREGORY VINCENT WEIGLE (Age 52)  

On Saturday, March 2, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved son of the late Vincent and Pauline Weigle; brother of Catherine McGhee, Henry Weigle, Peter Weigle, Vincent Weigle, Pauline Quinlan, Arthur Weigle, Eileen Deschenes, Carl Weigle and the late Joseph Weigle. Also survived by many loving family and friends. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), on Wednesday, March 6, from 7 to 9 p.m. Funeral Service will be celebrated at Collins Funeral Home on Thursday, March 7, at 11 a.m. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Jubilee Association of Maryland, Inc., 10408 Montgomery Avenue, Kensington, MD 20895 or online at www.jubileemd.org

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 6, 2019
