GREGORY WILLIAMS

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GREGORY WILLIAMS.

 
 

GREGORY WILLIAMS SR.  

Passed suddenly on Monday, April 1, 2019 in Clinton, MD after a short, but hard-fought battle with cancer. Retired U.S. Air Force MSgt, devoted husband of Janice Williams, father of Greg, Jr., Matthew, and Jasmine, he leaves them to cherish his memory and infectious smile. He was deeply loved by his family, friends, and colleagues. The celebration of Greg's life will take place on April 9, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Reid Temple A.M.E. Church, 11400 Glenn Dale Blvd., Glenn Dale, MD. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the YMCA of Metropolitan Washington Thingamajig Invention Convention in Greg's honor. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to:
Religious Service Information
Reid Temple AME Church
11400 Glenn Dale Blvd.
Glenn Dale, MD 20769
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 7, 2019
bullet U.S. Air Force
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.