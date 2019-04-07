GREGORY WILLIAMS SR.
Passed suddenly on Monday, April 1, 2019 in Clinton, MD after a short, but hard-fought battle with cancer. Retired U.S. Air Force
MSgt, devoted husband of Janice Williams, father of Greg, Jr., Matthew, and Jasmine, he leaves them to cherish his memory and infectious smile. He was deeply loved by his family, friends, and colleagues. The celebration of Greg's life will take place on April 9, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Reid Temple A.M.E. Church, 11400 Glenn Dale Blvd., Glenn Dale, MD. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the YMCA of Metropolitan Washington Thingamajig Invention Convention in Greg's honor. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to: