

GRETCHEN PENDILL KEITT



Gretchen Pendill Keitt, 87, of Fairfax and Springfield, VA, died February 14, 2020, due to heart and vascular disease. Originally from Massachusetts, she was a graduate of Vassar and the Harvard-Radcliffe program of business administration. She worked at Brown, Wellesley, and the University of Michigan, where she met her husband of 62 years, George W. Keitt, Jr., in Ann Arbor.

Gretchen was a beloved member of the Church of the Apostles, Fairfax. She joyfully served in many areas, including the worship and prayer teams, on the vestry, and more recently as part of the CoA campus ministry at George Mason University. For over 25 years she was an active member of Fairfax Women's Aglow & SOMA intercessory prayer ministry, and enjoyed 11 years with the National Christian Choir as a strong alto.

In 2009, the Keitts moved to the Greenspring Retirement Community in Springfield. Gretchen was a member of the Choristers, Greenspring Players, Channel 6 TV Studio, German Club, the Episcopal/Anglican Fellowship, Square Dancers and the Puzzlers. She loved making new friends, each of whom held a place in her heart.

Gretchen precedes in death her beloved husband George, children Anne and David Spell, Elizabeth and Michael Nowak, Geordie and Sarah Keitt, Ned and Katie Keitt-Pride, 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A celebration of life service will be held at Church of the Apostles, 11717 Lee Hwy, Fairfax, VA on March 14 at 10:30 a.m., and a memorial service at Greenspring, on March 25 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Lamb Center, P.O.Box 1385, Fairfax, VA 22038, and/or Access Pregnancy Center, 5101-D Backlick Rd., Annandale, VA 22003.