1/1
Gretchen Kraft
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gretchen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gretchen A. Kraft  
Beloved sister, daughter, niece, aunt, and friend; died June 25, 2020, age 50, of breast cancer. Lifelong NoVA resident; graduate of WT Woodson High School and VCU. Supremely talented and admired editor, voracious reader, fashion critic, adoring aunt, and Simpsons savant. Survived by sister, Bridget Kraft; stepbrother, Mike Weinsheimer; mother, Susan Weinsheimer; and loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Preceded in death by father Kenneth Kraft and beloved grandparents. Outdoor memorial gathering 2 p.m., Saturday, July 11, 2020. Masks required. For memorial and donation details, contact family: gkraftmemorial@gmail.com. Updates/condolences: Murphy Funeral Home, Falls Church, VA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Memorial Gathering
02:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Murphy Funeral Homes
1102 West Broad Street
Falls Church, VA 22046
7035330341
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved