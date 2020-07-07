Gretchen Kraft

Gretchen A. Kraft
Beloved sister, daughter, niece, aunt, and friend; died June 25, 2020, age 50, of breast cancer. Lifelong NoVA resident; graduate of WT Woodson High School and VCU. Supremely talented and admired editor, voracious reader, fashion critic, adoring aunt, and Simpsons savant. Survived by sister, Bridget Kraft; stepbrother, Mike Weinsheimer; mother, Susan Weinsheimer; and loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Preceded in death by father Kenneth Kraft and beloved grandparents. Outdoor memorial gathering 2 p.m., Saturday, July 11, 2020. Masks required. For memorial and donation details, contact family: gkraftmemorial@gmail.com
. Updates/condolences: Murphy Funeral Home, Falls Church, VA.