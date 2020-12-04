

Grover Harold Chamberlain, Sr,

Lieutenant Colonel United States Air Force, Retired, died November 27, 2020, from COVID. He was born November 30,1919, in Kenton, Ohio, son of Grover C. and Celesta M. (Willeke) Chamberlin. After graduating from Kenton High School in 1937, he entered the Army Air Corps in 1942 and served during WWII. He flew B-25 Mitchell's in the 47th Bombardment Group, 13th Air Force in the South Pacific and later joined the new US Air Force, serving in the Reserve Component until 1974. He worked for the State of Ohio until moving to Silver Spring, MD in 1966, where he worked for the District of Columbia. He later volunteered in the community and at the Smithsonian Institute. He was a Life Member, Reserve Officers' Association (ROA). He loved baseball, especially the Detroit Tigers, and was a proud graduate of The Ohio State University. He was pre-deceased by his beloved wife of 70 years, Juanita (Hinkle) Chamberlain and a grandson, Frank (Cisco) Chamberlain. He is survived by his children, daughter, Margaret C. Wilmoth (Peggy), and her children, Michael (Tara) Metcalfe and John Metcalfe, and two great-grandchildren, Emma and Logan Metcalfe and son, Grover H. Chamberlain, Jr (Skip) and his children, Catherine (Jason) Gingell and Christopher Chamberlain. Interment will be at Arlington National Memorial Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Reserve Organization of America, 1 Constitution Avenue, NE., Washington, D.C., 20002-5618, in his memory. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home.



