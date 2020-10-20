GUDBJORG STAPLES

died on October16, 2020 at her home in North Bethesda, Maryland. She rejoiced in raising her family and had a special talent for languages. She was the manager of the telephone operators at Keflavik Airport when she met her husband in 1955. Becky worked as a bookkeeping clerk in banking and at the Hebrew Home in Rockville, Maryland. She enjoyed reading mysteries, crossword puzzles, British comedies, and visits to her native country, Iceland. Gudbjorg is survived by her husband John, her sons, Wendell, James, Sigurd and Sigurd's, daughter Selma, and Jeffrey (Mary) and son Andrew. From a family of seven children, she is survived by two sisters, Hanna and Beta, and a brother, Siggi, in Iceland.Gudbjorg will be buried in Crewe, Virginia, in a private setting, at a later date. Please sign the family online guestbook at: