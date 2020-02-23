The Washington Post

GUILFORD GRIFFIN

Service Information
Clore-English Funeral Home
11190 James Monroe Highway
Culpeper, VA
22701
(540)-825-2361
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
3:00 PM
Piedmont Episcopal Church
Madison, VA
Notice
Col. Guilford Wayne Griffin (Ret.)  
"Griff" (Age 90)  

Passed away on February 15, 2020 in Culpeper, VA. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 29, 2020, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Clore-English Funeral Home, 11190 James Monroe Highway, Culpeper, VA . A memorial service will be held at the Piedmont Episcopal Church, Madison, VA on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 3 p.m. A private interment ceremony will be held at Fairview Cemetery, Culpeper, VA on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 1 p.m.
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 23, 2020
