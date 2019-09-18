

GUILLERMO CARMONA (Age 97)



On Sunday, September 15, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD formerly of Stratford, CT. Beloved husband of the late Rhina Ligia Carmona; loving father of Roberto (Lisa Brailey), Maria (Ari Fitzgerald) and the late Carlos Carmona. Grandfather of Pilar, Isel and Lourdes Fitzgerald; brother of Rogelio and Alicia Carmona, and the late Edelmira Lopez and Celia, Rigoberto, Santiago, and Eraclides. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, and family by marriage. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Friday, September 20, 2019, from 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 805 Wayne Avenue, Silver Spring, MD, on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull CT on September 28, 2019 preceded by a memorial mass at 10 a.m. at St. James Church in Stratford, CT. Memorial contributions may be made to the Missionaries of Charity, 599 Beechwood Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06604 or 2800 Otis St. NE, Washington, DC 20018.