Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GUMERSINDO URQUIOLA.



GUMERSINDO URQUIOLA

February 23, 1919 to August 15, 1995



Today we remember Gumersindo on the 100th anniversary of his birth. He was a great father and through his love, he taught us patience and kindness. We miss you and you are forever in our thoughts.

With love from your loving family