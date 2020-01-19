

Dr. GUSTAVO ALBERTO ROSSI (Age 77)



A prominent, Virginia Obstetrician and Gynecologist, died on January 6, 2020. He was married to Monina for almost 50 years.

He had been delivering babies and caring for women's health needs for more than 40 years at Arlington Hospital Center. He retired in 2018. Dr. Rossi remained active in his profession after his retirement and had planned to return to practicing medicine. He had been Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Georgetown University for many years. He had also offered medical services at Arlington Free Clinic. He loved music and was an enthusiastic student of world history.

He is survived by wife, Monina and his brothers. He will be missed by his two beloved dogs, Bella and Brisa. Dr. Rossi's legacy is the more than 4000 babies he delivered over his career, the many medical students and practicing doctors he taught and the many friends whose lives he touched.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Luke's Catholic Church, 7001 Georgetown Pike, Mclean, VA on January 25 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Arlington Free Clinic.