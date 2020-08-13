1/1
GUY DANLEY
1947 - 2020
GUY DANLEY  
Passed away suddenly on August 2, 2020, following a heart attack. Born on April 26, 1947, in South Carolina to Nolan Danley and the late Carrie Danley, he grew up in Washington, DC, graduated from Anacostia High School and Norfolk State University, where he was a star football player. After 40 years with the US government, he retired as Division Chief for Financial Systems Management at FAA, Department of Transportation. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Isabel Druschel Danley of Fairfax Station; his children Isabel Danley Howell (Andrew), Daranette Danley, and Raquel Lukyamuzi; six grandchildren; sisters Sandra Singleton (John), Frances Danley, and Shirley Danley. He is predeceased by his brothers Shian and Curtis Danley. A private family memorial service has been held. Contributions can be made in his memory to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 8304 Old Keene Mill Road, Springfield VA 22152.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 13, 2020.
