Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Guy Morton "Mort" Neely Jr.. View Sign Service Information Joseph Gawler's Sons, LLC 5130 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington , DC 20016 (202)-966-6400 Memorial service 2:00 PM Saint Columba's Episcopal Church, 4201 Albermarle St. NW, Washington , DC View Map Send Flowers Notice

NEELY Guy Morton Neely, Jr. Mort, as he was known, died of pancreatic cancer at his home in Potomac, MD, on August 22, 2019. He had lived in Potomac for the past 46 years with his wife, the former Adaline Blount Rowe of Wilson, NC, whom he married in 1968. Born on October 31, 1927, in Washington, DC, he was the son of Guy Morton and Mildred Neely. He was a lifelong resident of the Washington area, having attended Roosevelt High School before being appointed to the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. After graduating in 1949 Mort began a 28-year Navy career. Highlights included serving as commanding officer of the LST USS Lawrence County and destroyer USS Floyd B. Parks, commander of Destroyer Division 72, and commander of Destroyer Squadrons 23 and 9. Other significant posts included tours as aide to Commander Seventh Fleet, Commander-in-Chief U.S Naval Forces in Europe, and Commander-in-Chief Allied Forces Southern Europe. He also served as White House aide to President Eisenhower. Yet the position he most enjoyed was teaching marine engineering at the Naval Academy. Mort"s final Navy assignment was Head, Current Plans and Policy Branch in the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations Captain Neely was awarded the



NEELY Guy Morton Neely, Jr. Mort, as he was known, died of pancreatic cancer at his home in Potomac, MD, on August 22, 2019. He had lived in Potomac for the past 46 years with his wife, the former Adaline Blount Rowe of Wilson, NC, whom he married in 1968. Born on October 31, 1927, in Washington, DC, he was the son of Guy Morton and Mildred Neely. He was a lifelong resident of the Washington area, having attended Roosevelt High School before being appointed to the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. After graduating in 1949 Mort began a 28-year Navy career. Highlights included serving as commanding officer of the LST USS Lawrence County and destroyer USS Floyd B. Parks, commander of Destroyer Division 72, and commander of Destroyer Squadrons 23 and 9. Other significant posts included tours as aide to Commander Seventh Fleet, Commander-in-Chief U.S Naval Forces in Europe, and Commander-in-Chief Allied Forces Southern Europe. He also served as White House aide to President Eisenhower. Yet the position he most enjoyed was teaching marine engineering at the Naval Academy. Mort"s final Navy assignment was Head, Current Plans and Policy Branch in the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations Captain Neely was awarded the Bronze Star , the Joint Services Commendation Medal, and two Meritorious Medals. On retirement Mort joined the investment banking firm of Alex Brown & Sons in Washington, and later, with his wife Adaline, engaged in a rewarding antiques business. One of the activities in his retirement of which he was most proud was serving as Chairman of the Investment Fund of the Diocese of Washington and Treasurer of the Episcopal Diocese, having been recruited for this job by Bishop John Walker. As head of the Investment Committee, he visited all 88 parishes in the Diocese and achieved a significant increase in participation. Mort is survived by his wife of 51 years, Adaline; three children, James Rowe (Suellen), Jennifer Blanchard (Daniel), and Morton Neely (Ann); and eight grandchildren, Amanda, Mackenzie, William, and Charles Rowe; Rachel, Rebecca and Daniel Blanchard; and James Neely. Within the family, Mort was often referred to as the "Rock of Gibraltar." Known for his unwavering loyalty, integrity, and love of family, he will be greatly missed and his legacy cherished. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Endowment Fund of St. Columba's Episcopal Church in Washington, DC or to charities of their choice A memorial service will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Saint Columba's Episcopal Church, 4201 Albermarle St. NW, Washington, DC at 2 p.m. Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Bronze Star Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close