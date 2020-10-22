STEUART GUY THOMAS STEUART, II Guy T. Steuart, II, former chairman of Steuart Investment Company and the Half Moon Resort in Jamaica, WI, passed away peacefully at the age of 89 on October 10, 2020 in Washington, D.C. A fourth-generation Washingtonian, but equally proud of his Scottish heritage and ancestral lineage to the Maryland Steuarts, Guy was a leading Washington businessman and generous philanthropic benefactor. He attended St. Albans School, graduating in 1949, and subsequently received a Bachelor of Science degree in 1953 from Washington and Lee University in Lexington, VA. After college he set his sights on enlistment in the US Navy, but his vision test was disqualifying. Undeterred, he opted for the US Coast Guard, where he aced the entrance exam aided by clever memorization of the Snellen eye chart. He attained the rank of Lieutenant (Junior Grade), serving three years aboard the Active-class cutter USCGC General Greene and in the Coast Guard Reserve until honorably discharged in 1972. His Coast Guard service, lessons learned in discipline and leadership and deep love of all things nautical stayed with him throughout his life. He might have been content with a maritime career, but returned to Washington, D.C. to work for the family business in 1957 and help run the Ford auto dealership with his grandfather, "Papa Guy", who started the business with his great-uncle "L.P." in 1904 as a coal and ice delivery company. The enterprise grew to include: Ford and Lincoln Mercury dealerships (Steuart Motor Co. and Steuart Ford); one of the largest fuel-oil storage and distribution operations on the East Coast (Steuart Petroleum and Steuart Transportation); residential home construction (Steuart-Kret Homes); and maritime vessel ownership (Steuart Fisheries and Steuart Maritime), among other businesses and varied investments. He was president of Steuart Motor Company and Steuart Ford and succeeded his father as Chairman of Steuart Investment Co. in 1994, until his retirement in 2018. Mr. Steuart also served as Chairman of Half Moon, Montego Bay, Jamaica, W.I. (1994-2015), Jamaica's finest luxury resort, a family legacy founded in 1954 by his father Curtis, an original investor. Beloved by the Half Moon staff whom he considered his extended family, Guy regarded the resort and his cottage as his home away from home. Half Moon has grown into a landmark of world-class hospitality, renowned for its genuine warmth and goodwill, reflective of its past Chairman. Working side-by-side with his father, Curtis, and his two brothers Leonard and Frank who were also in the family business, Guy led a distinguished business career, over 60 years at Steuart Investment Company, transforming the company from a car dealership and oil company into the real estate company that it is today. He demonstrated unwavering loyalty to the employees and was committed deeply to building the company for future family generations, emphasizing and practicing honest and fair dealings and meaningful charitable involvement, much through gifts from the Steuart Foundation that he helped to establish. In addition to his business career, Guy contributed his time to many civic and profes- sional organizations, serving on the boards of Norwood School, National Cathedral School, Washington & Lee University, Sibley Hospital, Allied Capital Corporation, National Savings and Trust Co., American Security Bank, Automotive Trade Association of the National Capitol Area, The Morris and Gwendolyn Cafritz Foundation, American Friends of Jamaica and the Federal City Council. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club and the National Automobile Dealership Association and was also a member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, Burning Tree Club, Chevy Chase Club, and Columbia Country Club. He was a 55-year resident of Kenwood in Chevy Chase, MD and a former President of the Kenwood Citizens Association, but in recent years was more familiar throughout the neighborhood for his daily walks with his dog. Philanthropically, he gave generously to the educational institutions that he and his family attended. However, he was perhaps more recognizable as an ardent supporter of the sporting and extracurricular events in which his children and grandchildren participated, rarely missing any. He had a passion for golf exemplified by the numerous father-son tournaments he played at Burning Tree and the annual golf trips with his brother, Leonard, and friends hosted at Half Moon. Although family vacations were typically spent in Jamaica at his cottage, he also enjoyed international travel with his wife and expansive circle of lifelong friends. His affinity for all things maritime extended beyond the Coast Guard, from recreational boating as a youth with his father on the Chesapeake Bay to summer weekends in Piney Point, MD and fishing trips with his friends in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. He also cherished his Wye River home on Maryland's Eastern Shore, a retreat where he and his wife enjoyed quiet escapes with their Portuguese Water Dogs, as well as gatherings and celebrations with family and friends. Guy was a lifelong baseball fan, starting with the Washington Senators, often repeating memories of being treated by his grandfather to doubleheaders at Griffith Stadium fueled by sandwiches from Schneider's bakery, and ending gloriously with the Washington Nationals and a tear-inducing World Championship in 2019. Serendipitously, this was also the same year his children honored him by dedicating in his name a scoreboard at the Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy. Guy's long life of 89 years was characterized by love of family, generosity, kindness and civility toward all, honor and integrity, respect for others, modesty and a down-to-earth warmth and sense of humor that set an example for his family and those who knew him. He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Margaret J. Steuart, and his five children: Elizabeth Steuart-Kret (Gary), Guy III (Cindy), Bradley (Jennifer), Carter (Katherine) and Hugh (Laura); and his brother, Frank T. Steuart, as well as two sisters-in-law: Carol Steuart and Jayne Steuart. He was predeceased by his dear parents Curtis S. Steuart (1906-1995) and Esther T. Steuart (1907-1972), and by brothers Leonard (1935-2016) and Curtis S. Jr. "Buddy" (1938-2002). Adopting the moniker of his grandfather, our "Papa Guy" is also survived by 14 treasured grandchildren; two step-granddaughters; four daughters-in-law; one son-in law; and two grand-daughters-in-law. He is also "Uncle Guy" to three nieces, Holly Richardson, Katherine Overton and Mary Steuart, one nephew Leonard P. III, and five grand-nieces and nephews. He is further missed by his beloved dog, Pepper. A private interment and memorial service will be held at later dates to be determined. In lieu of flowers, remembrances and gifts may be given in memory of Guy T. Steuart, II to The American Friends of Jamaica, Inc., the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum or a charity of your choice
. www.PumphreyFuneralHome.com www.PumphreyFuneralHome.com