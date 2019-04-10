Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GWENDOLYN "Wendy" BISHOP. View Sign

BISHOP GWENDOLYN ANNE BISHOP "Wendy" most recently of Fairfax City, Virginia, died unexpectedly on March 30, 2019. She was born onboard the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGC) Twenty-nine Palms, California on March 10, 1984. She spent her early childhood there and at the Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii. She attended kindergarten through twelfth grade in Waldorf, Maryland, graduating in the top 10 of her Thomas Stone High School class overall and the top for English. She then obtained a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Maryland, College Park, majoring in Biochemistry. She worked as a Veterinary Lab Technician in Friendship Heights, in the District of Columbia, before going back to get a second degree from the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore, graduating with High Honors and excellence in Microbiology. She spent several years lending her professional expertise to the University of Maryland Medical Center, moving on to work as a Medical Lab Scientist at the National Institute of Health, specializing first in Sterility and later Mycology. Wendy was a bright and dedicated professional, one who exhibited grace and gentleness of spirit, one who reached out to others in empathy and friendship, and one who radiated an inner light borne of kindness and compassion. She loved the outdoors, frequenting Shenandoah and other National Parks and Monuments. She dearly loved two Malamutes, Chewy and Caroline. Wendy lived her life in accordance with her firm belief that caring matters. Wendy is survived by her father, David Miles Bishop of Fairfax, Virginia, her mother, Sandra Kay Olson Bishop of Madison, Wisconsin, and her brother, Christopher Ray Bishop, also of Madison. Her family suggests, in lieu of flowers, honoring her by donating to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America

Demaine Funeral Home – Fairfax

