1/1
GWENDOLYN HAILES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GWENDOLYN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GWENDOLYN BELLFIELD HAILES  
Gwendolyn Bellfield Hailes of Washington, D.C., passed away peacefully on July 30, 2020. Gwen was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and social worker. She is survived by her loving husband of more than 40 years, Julian Hailes. She is also survived by two daughters, Riqua Hailes and Eusebia Mont (Keith); loving sister Loretta Sulieman; brother Garth Taylor (Kalisha); step-children, Monica Hailes, Julian Hailes, Jr., and Karrie Van Hook (Kathon); grandchildren, Eric Cook, Cleavon Hailes, Kaden Mont, Kristian Van Hook, Kolbi Mont and Kai Mont. A private Memorial Mass of Catholic burial will be held on August 12, 2020 to celebrate Gwen's life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. www.mcguire-services.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 882-6600
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved