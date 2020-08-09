GWENDOLYN HAILES

Gwendolyn Bellfield Hailes of Washington, D.C., passed away peacefully on July 30, 2020. Gwen was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and social worker. She is survived by her loving husband of more than 40 years, Julian Hailes. She is also survived by two daughters, Riqua Hailes and Eusebia Mont (Keith); loving sister Loretta Sulieman; brother Garth Taylor (Kalisha); step-children, Monica Hailes, Julian Hailes, Jr., and Karrie Van Hook (Kathon); grandchildren, Eric Cook, Cleavon Hailes, Kaden Mont, Kristian Van Hook, Kolbi Mont and Kai Mont. A private Memorial Mass of Catholic burial will be held on August 12, 2020 to celebrate Gwen's life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.