

Gwendolyn Hope Douty Hepp



Hope, as she has always been known to her family, was born only a few minutes after her twin brother Horace was delivered on June 18, 1932 in Rockbridge County, Virginia, to parents Reuben Franklin Douty and Mary Flotelle Coffey Douty. She grew up on a farm just outside Lexington VA.

She worked her way through college at Radford College in Virginia, and then at Berea College in Kentucky, where she earned a degree in Sociology. Afterward, Hope was a psychiatric aide at The Institute for Living in Hartford CT, where she met future husband Robert Francis Hepp.

In 1955 the married couple moved to Hope's hometown of Lexington, Virginia, where Hope was a caseworker for the Department of Social Services and later a teacher at Mountain View School. It was during this time that Hope became known to friends and colleagues as Gwen, a name she used throughout her adult life, though to her family she remained Hope.

In 1959, she and Bob moved to Alexandria VA, where they raised two sons. Hope worked part-time as a substitute and homebound teacher for Fairfax County Schools for ten years, and then became a teacher full-time at Browne Academy. In 1981, she went back to school, studying computer programming at Computer Learning Center and graduating with honors. In 1982, she joined Trident Data Systems as a programmer, beginning a software engineering career that would last over two decades. As the companies employing her were bought by others, she and her talents went with them, and she eventually retired in her seventies from General Dynamics.

After Bob's death in 1996, Hope continued to live at her Alexandria home until 2013. In that year, Hope moved to the Greenspring Village retirement community in Springfield, Virginia.

Gwendolyn Hope died of health complications at age 87, on August 16, 2019, at INOVA Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church, Virginia. She is survived by two sons, Robert Franklin Hepp of Buena Vista, Virginia and John Michael Hepp of Alexandria, Virginia; by brother Horace Dale Douty and his wife, Ellen, of Lexington, Virginia; by sister Shirley Douty Carpenter Rion of Augusta, Georgia; and by numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two older brothers Max Weldon Douty and Stafford Winlack Douty, and by her parents.

A memorial service will be held on 17 September, at 11 a.m., at the National Cemetery in Culpeper, Virginia, where Hope's husband Bob is interred. All are welcome.