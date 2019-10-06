GWENDOLYN FOSTER HICKS
Gwendolyn died peacefully on Saturday, September 28. She is survived by her husband, Alvin Hicks; daughter, Melanie and her husband Kennard Williams; son Gregory Hicks; granddaughter, Isabella Hicks; grandsons, Zachary Williams, Samuel and William Hicks; cousin, James Earnest and his wife, Susan and a host of other relatives and many friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in tribute to Gwendolyn Hicks. Service at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 7005 Piney Branch Rd. NW, DC. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery. Arrangements by McGuire Funeral Service.