GWENDOLYN JOHNSON
Gwendolyn Jean Johnson  
Rose to Heaven to be with her beloved Ellis R. Johnson Jr. on Sunday, September 27, 2020. She leaves to rejoice in her loving memory their three daughters, Loren, Regina (Gene), and Vanessa; eight grandchildren, Jonelle, Byron, Nina, Marcus, Deven, Joy, Remi, and Emmanuel; two great-grandchildren, Tion Jr. and Leah; and beloved family and friends. On Thursday, October 8, 2020, the family will receive friends at 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martin's Catholic Church, 1908 North Capitol St., NW. Interment to follow at Fort Lincoln Cemetery. Arrangements by McGuire.www.mcguire-services.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 3, 2020.
