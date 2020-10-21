1/
GWENDOLYN MORSCH
1930 - 2020
Gwendolyn Bell Morsch  
Died peacefully on September 29, 2020 at her home in Loudon County, VA, by complications from heart disease. Gwen was preceded in death by her beloved husband William Chris Morsch and her two sisters. She is survived by her loving children: Stephanie, William Randall, Brian, and three cherished grandchildren. Born 1930 and raised in Boise, Idaho, Gwendolyn also lived in Massachusetts, California, and Venezuela. She enjoyed gardening, travel, reading, embroidery, and genealogy. No service is planned.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 21, 2020.
