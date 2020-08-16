1/1
GWENIVERE SEARS
Gwenivere Elaine Sears  (Age 91)  
Much loved widow of Barnabas F. Sears, Jr. and mother of Ronald F. Sears, Cynthia M. Sears-McGeehin, and Ann S. Moody, passed away on August 5, 2020 in Reston, VA. She was also the adoring grandmother of Conor P. McGeehin and Lucy N. Sears. Mrs. Sears was born in Anaconda, MT. During the Depression, her parents relocated from Montana to Alaska and finally to Seattle, WA. After high school, she went to work for the US Army in Tacoma, where she met and married her husband, then Master Sergeant (later Sergeant Major) Sears. Her husband was assigned to the Pentagon in 1968, and she remained in northern Virginia for the rest of her life.  Mrs. Sears always put being a mother first. Her greatest pride was being able to offer her children the education she never had. Her loving support and many sacrifices helped her children and grandchildren complete eight college degrees among them and go on to fulfilling careers.  Over 42 years of federal civilian service, Mrs. Sears worked for US Army personnel offices in Seattle, Tacoma, Indianapolis, and San Antonio as well as Okinawa, South Korea, and Switzerland. At her retirement dinner in 1994, colleagues with whom she had served saluted her as the "mother of all intelligence officers" in recognition of the support she had provided them and their families. In retirement, Mrs. Sears volunteered with the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary and Travelers Aid at National Airport and tutored elementary school students in Alexandria.  Mrs. Sears will be buried with her husband at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Sears' name can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/donate

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 16, 2020.
