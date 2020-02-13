The Washington Post

GWYNETTA ELIZABETH HAILEY  

On February 5, 2020, GWYNETTA ELIZABETH HAILEY. Beloved daughter of Allan E. Lucas, Sr.; and the late Gladys Mae Whitted; loving mother of Jordan L. Hailey, Sr. and Kenneth R. Hailey, Jr.; cherished grandmother of Jordan L. Hailey, Jr. and Josiah K. Hailey; sister of Allan E. Lucas, Jr. (Sharon), Joseph G. Lucas, Sr. (Lois), and the late Milan H. and Cedric L. Lucas. She is also survived by her aunt Delores Cooke; step-father Charles Atkinson; step-siblings Cheryl, Lisa, Patricia, Gregory and Johnny; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. Central Union Baptist Church, 4401 Foote Street NE, Washington, DC 20019.
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 13, 2020
