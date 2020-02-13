

GWYNETTA ELIZABETH HAILEY



On February 5, 2020, GWYNETTA ELIZABETH HAILEY. Beloved daughter of Allan E. Lucas, Sr.; and the late Gladys Mae Whitted; loving mother of Jordan L. Hailey, Sr. and Kenneth R. Hailey, Jr.; cherished grandmother of Jordan L. Hailey, Jr. and Josiah K. Hailey; sister of Allan E. Lucas, Jr. (Sharon), Joseph G. Lucas, Sr. (Lois), and the late Milan H. and Cedric L. Lucas. She is also survived by her aunt Delores Cooke; step-father Charles Atkinson; step-siblings Cheryl, Lisa, Patricia, Gregory and Johnny; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. Central Union Baptist Church, 4401 Foote Street NE, Washington, DC 20019.

