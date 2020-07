Or Copy this URL to Share



H. ALLEN ROLLISON "Chip" (Age 77)

Of Etlan, VA, passed away Tuesday, July 1, 2020. Chip was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth F. He is survived by his daughters, Peggy and Lisa; four grandchildren, two greatgrandchildren. Service at Preddy Funeral Home, Madison, VA on July 6 at 11 a.m. Friends will be received at 10 a.m., Graveside service July 8 at 1 p.m. at Chestnut Grove Cemetery, Herndon, VA.



