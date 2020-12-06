CHANDLER dR. H. Thomas Chandler MGEN u.s. Army (rET.) Major General H. Thomas Chandler, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at his home. He was born on December 8, 1933 in Charleston, WV to Hubert Paris and Eleanor Lee Chandler. He married Mary Frances "Mance" Ritter on June 4, 1955. They have one son Thomas Ritter Chandler "Tommy". General Chandler graduated from the University of Maryland's Dental School in 1957 with a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree; he was given a direct appointment as a first lieutenant. His military schooling includes the Medical Field Service School and the United States Army War College. Major General Chandler held a wide variety of positions in the Army culminating in his appointment as the 19th Chief of the Army Dental Corps and Assistant Surgeon General (Dental) on December 1, 1982. In addition to theses duties, General Chandler also served from May 1983 through September 1985 as the Director of Personnel, Office of the Surgeon General. During his military career, General Chandler served in a variety of positions. He was initially assigned to the United States Europe Medical Command where he served as a dental officer in the various troop support clinics. During the summer of 1958 he was assigned as a dentist with the 58th Evacuation Hospital, a unit of the American Land Forces Middle East that deployed to Beriut, Lebanon. General Chandler received residency training in Fixed Prosthodontics at Walter Reed Army Medical Center, Washington, DC during 1963-1965. Following his specialty training, he was assigned to Ft. Leonard Wood as Chief of Fixed Prosthodontics and Director of the Dental Intern Program. During this assignment, he achieved Board Certification and became a Diplomate of the American Board of Prosthodontists. In 1968, he was sent to Vietnam where he commanded a medical detachment (dental) of the 44th Medical Brigade. His next assignment was as Chief of Fixed Prosthodontics and later Commander of the Walter Reed Army Medical Center Regional Dental Activity. General Chandler's further assignments were Senior Dental Corps Staff, Office of the Surgeon General; Assistant Chief Surgeon for Dental Services United States Army Europe, and Deputy Commanding General of the 7th Medical Command, and finally as Chief of the Army Dental Corps. He retired from active duty on November 30, 1986. Dr. Chandler was appointed and served as a Dental School Professor and Associate Dean for Professional Development at the Baltimore College of Dental Surgery, at the University of Maryland Dental School, from1988-1992. A military funeral will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a date and time to be determined. To view and sign guestbook www.moneyandking.com www.moneyandking.com